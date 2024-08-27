Improving healthcare fraud prevention and patient trust with digital ID

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is currently being used as a tool in the fight against healthcare fraud. The prevalence of fraud in healthcare systems globally not only results in financial losses but also undermines patient trust and the overall integrity of healthcare systems.

According to a recent article by Pindrop, AI technologies, including voice biometrics and real-time fraud detection, are being used to analyze vast datasets in real-time to identify patterns and anomalies that may indicate fraudulent activities.

The blog notes that fraudsters use stolen identities to access healthcare services and benefits through voice phishing techniques, but that AI-powered voice biometrics are being implemented to verify patient identities, to prevent unauthorized individuals from accessing healthcare services and benefits.

Moreover, AI can adapt to new fraud schemes by learning from historical data and evolving its detection strategies accordingly. This capability ensures that fraud detection mechanisms are always up-to-date and effective against emerging threats.

Digital trust and enhanced patient experience

In addition to fraud protection, there is a growing emphasis on enhancing patient experiences through digital trust tools. Five Faces, a provider of digital engagement tools, recently partnered with Privy to combine their knowledge in digital trust and patient experience. The collaboration aims to create a seamless and secure healthcare journey for patients, from the initial point of contact to post-treatment follow-ups.

Nicole Nixon, CEO of Five Faces, states that paper forms are being actively phased out of the Australian healthcare market, driving an increased demand for authenticated digital signatures.

“Whether you’re about to have surgery or attending a specialist clinic, secure digital forms are now a must-have, both for patient privacy and convenience, and to enhance automation and data safeguards,” she says. “We are delighted to integrate Privy’s digital signature solution to further protect patients and health providers.”

Digital trust involves the use of secure and transparent technologies to protect patient data while enhancing communication and engagement. For example, digital consent forms and secure messaging platforms allow patients to communicate with their healthcare providers conveniently while ensuring that their data remains protected.

Furthermore, integrating digital trust technology into healthcare systems can streamline administrative processes, reduce paperwork, and minimize the chances of errors, according to a blog post by Five Faces. This not only enhances operational efficiency but also improves the overall patient experience by reducing wait times and simplifying access to medical services.

Chip-based ID cards for health insurance consultations

Another technological advancement that is gaining traction in the healthcare sector is the adoption of chip-based ID cards for health insurance consultations. Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has recently adopted this technology as well as the electronic identification application (VNeID) instead of paper health insurance cards for medical consultations, Insurance Asia reports. These smart cards, embedded with secure microchips, store vital patient information and health insurance details, enabling healthcare providers to access accurate and up-to-date information during consultations.

The use of chip-based ID cards reduces the risk of identity theft and fraud, as these cards are difficult to duplicate and require secure authentication methods. This technology ensures that only authorized individuals can access patient information, thereby protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access. Additionally, chip-based ID cards streamline the check-in process at healthcare facilities, making it more convenient for patients to access care without the need for extensive paperwork.

Additionally, VSS partnered with multiple ministries and localities on initiatives such as electronic health records, data integration for driver health checks, and incorporating social insurance information into the VNeID app.

