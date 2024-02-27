Biometric patient ID verification draws $40M investment, launched to secure telehealth

Patient identity verification and health profile providers have made steps to advance healthcare and telehealth. Digital healthcare platform b.well Connected Health has secured $40 million in Series C funding for its health record platform, and VerifiNow has launched PatientVerifi to verify identity in telehealth with biometrics.

b.well secures $40M to for connected health ecosystem

Baltimore-based b.well Connected Health announced it has secured $40 million in funding during its Series C round. The round was led by Leavitt Equity Partners.

The FHIR-based platform that b.well provides is a scalable system intended to solve fragmented healthcare. Last quarter, b.well announced that it integrates with Samsung, giving Galaxy smartphone users control over their records and access to personalized health insights and care from a network of providers including Walgreens, Northwell Health, Lee Health, and ThedaCare, among others.

Managing Partner at Leavitt Equity Partners Andrew Clark has joined the b.well board of directors. Another new addition to the board is Ryan Howells, Leavitt Partners principal and executive director of CARIN Alliance, the multi-sector collaborative to advance the consumer-initiated exchange of health information. Head of Digital Health at Samsung Hon Pak, MD, who has overseen the companies’ collaboration to unify health data and services for consumers, is also new to the board.

Face biometrics from Clear were recently integrated with b.well’s platform to introduce an IAL2-certified, federated identity system to streamline consumer health data access.

VerifiNow launches patient ID verification for telehealth providers

At the ViVE Digital Health Conference in Los Angeles, identity verification provider VerifiNow announced the launch of the biometric identity verification service PatientVerfi to facilitate patient identity verification for telehealth providers.

As telehealth continues to expand, PatientVerifi authenticates patients to facilitate convenient virtual appointments while securing the healthcare process. By minimizing the risk of incorrect patient identification, providers can avoid malpractice claims due to misdiagnosis, HIPAA violations. Patient identity verification can also secure the prescription of controlled substances.

PatientVerifi utilizes voice biometrics, facial recognition, and liveness detection to verify identity. It is platform agnostic and integrates with commonly used video platforms like Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

“With advanced biometric checkpoints, PatientVerifi ensures accurate patient authentication and effectively reduces the risks of prescription misuse and insurance fraud while enhancing compliance with healthcare regulations, thereby protecting patients and providers alike,” says VerifiNow Founder Paul Velusamy, noting that healthcare fraud costs $68 billion in losses each year.

Article Topics

b.well | biometrics | CLEAR | digital identity | healthcare | patient identification | VerifiNow