AOK partners with T-Systems to secure digital identities in the healthcare sector

German medical insurance provider AOK has enlisted T-Systems to provide and manage secure digital identities for its 27 million policyholders. The initiative, known as GesundheitsID, will serve as an access point for all AOK digital services, including electronic patient files (ePA), e-prescriptions, and the online policy management portal.

Scheduled for release in spring 2025, the GesundheitsID is being developed by T-Systems in partnership with the ID wallet provider Verimi. The initial contract between AOK and T-Systems spans four years, with the option to extend for an additional four years. Existing digital identities, introduced in January 2024 for accessing the “AOK Mein Leben” patient file, will transition to this new comprehensive service at the start of 2025.

Dr. Carola Reimann, chairwoman of the board of AOK-Bundesverband, highlights the enhanced security of the new system: “The technical solution from T-Systems guarantees a high level of protection and meets the strict security requirements of the gematik digital agency.

“Our policyholders can be assured that their sensitive health and social data is safeguarded against unauthorized access. Additionally, accessing AOK’s digital services via smartphone will be much more convenient, with all applications available through a single key.”

The introduction of secure digital identities is also aligned with the Digital Care and Nursing Modernization Act (DVPMG), which mandates statutory health insurance funds to implement these identities as a complement to the existing electronic health card (eGK). This “digital twin” on smartphones will provide access to data and applications, serving as proof of insurance just like the eGK, according to the company.

Ferri Abolhassan, CEO of T-Systems and member of the Board of Management of Deutsche Telekom AG, emphasizes the broader implications of secure digital identities: Secure digital identities are essential for digital solutions in healthcare.

“E-prescriptions and patient files are just the beginning. In the future, our digital identity will serve half of all people with statutory health insurance through AOK and another health insurance provider. This technology also simplifies and secures citizen services, banking transactions, and travel, ensuring that users can verify their identities easily and securely.”

T-Systems is also supplying the ID wallet for European trusted data sharing initiative Gaia-X Federation Services, and developing another for tax consultants. Parent Deutsche Telekom recently partnered with DigiCert to boost its PKI and IAM capabilities.

