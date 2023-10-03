Thales provides digital ID and CIAM for Finland’s largest healthcare provider

Thales is bringing its OneWelcome Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) platform to Terveystalo, Finland’s largest healthcare service provider. In a release, Terveystalo says it hopes the digital identity platform will accelerate its digital transformation in order to make access to its services faster and more secure for customers.

Danny de Vreeze, VP of Identity and Access Management products at Thales, says the deal is a natural fit for the French firm, which invests in “deep tech” innovations such as advanced biometrics, AI and quantum computing, but is also among North America’s leading providers of physical and mobile driver’s licenses.

“Digital identity is in our DNA,” says de Vreeze. “We’re looking forward to building a collaboration based on trust, to provide a competitive advantage that firmly establishes Terveystalo as the leading Nordic healthcare provider – and further strengthens the company’s strategy of delivering integrated, data-driven care with best-in-class outcomes.”

A third spoke in the deal came care of Nordic cybersecurity firm, Nixu, which helped broker the deal by providing a technical evaluation of the OneWelcome identity platform and synchronizing the mitigation plan.

Thales has credited some of its recent growth to its digital ID and security sales. This year, the firm won a contract to supply the biometric technology to be embedded in Finnish passports, eID cards and eResident Permits, and a shared contract to supply electronics and software for security in U.S. passports.

