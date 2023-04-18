Infineon, Thales get 10-year passport security contract in the US

A contract to provide the United States State Department with passport electronics and software has been awarded to Infineon and Thales. No value of the deal, which could reach 10 years, was released.

The Government Publishing Office, maker of the passport, awarded the contract to Infineon Technologies Americas and Thales DIS USA. It includes chips, software and packaging.

The dollar value of the contract was not disclosed.

Hugh Halper, director of the agency says the U.S.’ document is “the world’s most advanced and secure passport” with new features “that make the book difficult to compromise.”

The vendors will be supplying material for at least 22 million passports this year, according to the publishing office. The partnership with Thales dates back to the days of Gemalto.

Finnish police announced new biometric passports, ID cards and residence permits made by Thales just weeks ago.

