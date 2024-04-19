DigiCert and Deutsche Telekom partner for digital trust in Europe

Digital trust provider DigiCert announced it will partner with Deutsche Telekom to improve its digital certificates and identity and access management (IAM) for its European customers.

By leveraging DigiCert, Deutsche Telekom will be able to address requirements for public key infrastructure (PKI) and IAM as well as digital certificates and hardware security for a variety of devices, including smartphones and computers.

PKI is widely used in identity verification and related applications, such as by ICAO, and has been proposed for interoperable age assurance. Digital certificates are widely used in IAM applications for authenticating claims or data.

This partnership will allow Deutsche Telekom to deliver scalable platforms that can evolve alongside security needs. It will also allow for digital identity management across different apps and devices.

“This strategic move aligns with our commitment to maintain certified trust service provision in geo-redundant data centers, ensuring compliance with European legal standards,” says Andreas Brasching, head of trust center and identity security for Deutsche Telekom Security, in the announcement.

“By joining forces, we fortify our position as a leader in the digital security landscape, ensuring that our offerings continue to meet the evolving needs of our customers while upholding the highest standards of data integrity and sovereignty.”

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to delivering cutting-edge security solutions that empower businesses and individuals to navigate today’s complex digital landscape with confidence,” says Stuart Schielack, VP of global channels and alliances at DigiCert. “Together, we will leverage our combined expertise to drive innovation and set new standards for digital trust and security in Europe and beyond.”

Deutsche Telekom has issued millions of digital certificates, creating Germany’s first certified trust center in 1994. At the end of 2023, it collaborated with students from Bielefeld University for a digital identity project.

