Texas preps for bids to upgrade its digital ID and IAM system

The U.S. state of Texas is planning to seek bids to update its digital ID system.

As part of the update, officials have changed the system’s name to reflect its growing role. The old name was the Texas Digital Identity Solution Maintenance and Development. It now is Texas Digital Identity Solution and Identity Access Management Assessments.

The news came in a presolicitation announcement (ID: RFO DIR-CPO-STS-576). A conference with prospective bidders is scheduled for June 27.

The next step would be to issue a request for bids (called a request for offer by officials), although the state Department of Information Development does not guarantee that that will happen. If it does, the Department anticipates the RFO would be published at the end of July, with responses due by September 26, and evaluation of those responses lasting through April of 2024.

The current system provides risk-based multifactor authentication and single sign-on access for Texas government agencies and their employees.

Among the skills, knowledgebases and tasks the department is searching for in this project are file encryption, advanced authentication services, programming for mobile devices, operation utilities, systems consulting, identity-theft protection and data-security services.

