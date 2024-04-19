FB pixel

ICAO Working Group opens RFI on expanding biometric passports’ use

| Bianca Gonzalez
Categories Biometrics News  |  Border and Port Security  |  Civil / National ID
ICAO Working Group opens RFI on expanding biometric passports’ use
 

The ICAO New Technologies Working Group (NTWG) has opened a request for information to learn more about improving the security of digital machine-readable passports, leveraging current technologies, and exploring future forms of eMRTDs.

The working group develops strategy, specifications, and guidance in regards to the development, manufacturing, testing, and deployment of interoperable machine-readable travel documents (MRTDs), like biometric passports, as well as traveler data sharing for identity verification and border control.

The group identifies security improvements like encryption and construction as well as functionality for manual and automated border control. The RFI seeks feedback on how to leverage the existing capabilities of eMRTDS, including the biometrics and authentication practices, and how they can be extended beyond travel. It also considers how data protection may be changed by quantum computers and how facial recognition could make for a streamlined end-to-end travel experience.

The group researches technology that could be part of deploying and issuing the documents as well as border control environments. It also ensures that specifications in ICAO Doc 903 are up to date, as well as supports the ICAO Public Key Directory Board.

The group also uses a communications sub-group for outreach, prepares information for the media, identifies experts to answer questions from member states, and prepares for the publication of the ICAO TRIP Platform.

Responses can be submitted until May 31, 2024.

 |   |   |   | 

