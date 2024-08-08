FB pixel

Colombia’s digital identity initiative sets up financial inclusion gains

| Abigail Opiah
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services  |  ID for All
Colombia’s digital identity initiative sets up financial inclusion gains
 

Colombia is making strides in financial inclusion, driven by a digital identity initiative that aims to benefit women and marginalized communities. As part of its broader strategy, the Colombian government has launched several key initiatives that are transforming how citizens access financial services, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey toward greater economic equity.

In November 2023, Colombia introduced Digital Identity 2.0, a system designed to enhance the security and accessibility of digital identities for all citizens. This system leverages advanced biometric technologies, including fingerprint and facial recognition, to create a more secure and inclusive identity framework. By ensuring that every citizen can have a verifiable digital identity, the Colombian government aims to address one of the barriers to financial inclusion.

As of July 31, 2024, over five million digital IDs had been issued, enabling Colombian citizens to use these documents as secure digital passports for travel within the Andean region. These IDs also facilitate identification in both physical and digital environments and support virtual transactions, the World Economic Forum (WEF) reports.

This move is part of a broader strategy to integrate digital public infrastructure (DPI) into the everyday lives of Colombians. Drawing on global best practices, such as those outlined in the WEF’s recent guidance on digital identity, Colombia has prioritized the creation of inclusive DPI that caters to the needs of marginalized groups.

The WEF, in collaboration with the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), has called for greater gender equality in the design and implementation of digital public infrastructure. These organizations emphasize that digital identity systems should be built with inclusivity at their core, ensuring that they serve the needs of all citizens, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

Empowering women through digital inclusion

The digital identity initiative is having a particularly profound impact on women, who have historically faced more significant barriers to financial inclusion. According to the World Economic Forum, Colombia’s digital inclusion strategy is bolstering financial access for women by providing them with the necessary tools to participate in the digital economy.

Women’s access to financial services is being improved through mobile banking, digital wallets, and online financial platforms, all made more secure and accessible by the Digital Identity 2.0 system.

Innovative applications

Colombia’s digital identity system is also paving the way for innovative applications beyond traditional financial services. For example, Worldcoin, a global initiative that combines cryptocurrency with digital identity verification, has begun enrolling iris biometrics in two Colombian cities. This initiative aims to further expand access to financial services by providing individuals with a digital identity that can be used globally, offering them new economic opportunities.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Deepfakes are a lurking ghost, with many unaware of increasing risk

For those in the biometric trenches, deepfakes may seem like an ever-present threat, or at least an effective and unavoidable…

 

Met Police increase use of facial recognition amid UK anti-immigration riots

London’s Metropolitan Police are ramping up their efforts to combat criminal disorder by utilizing retrospective facial recognition. This approach comes…

 

Payments go biometric: A closer look at success factors and enabling technology innovations

As we move towards a cashless society shaped by digital payments, the need to protect our digital identities and transactions…

 

New Zealanders support biometric code of practice: Privacy watchdog

New Zealanders are concerned about the use of biometric technology and support the proposals formulated in the upcoming biometrics Code…

 

South Africa urged to address biometric IDV hassles for social grant beneficiaries

The South African government has been called upon to take remedial action as beneficiaries have continued to decry hurdles involved…

 

CBP explores new facial capture tech for border entry

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) issued a Request for Information (RFI) for “on the move biometric facial capture”…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

DIGITAL ID for ALL NEWS

Featured Company

Learn More

ID for ALL FEATURE REPORTS

BIOMETRICS WHITE PAPERS

BIOMETRICS EVENTS

EXPLAINING BIOMETRICS