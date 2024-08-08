Colombia’s digital identity initiative sets up financial inclusion gains

Colombia is making strides in financial inclusion, driven by a digital identity initiative that aims to benefit women and marginalized communities. As part of its broader strategy, the Colombian government has launched several key initiatives that are transforming how citizens access financial services, marking a pivotal moment in the nation’s journey toward greater economic equity.

In November 2023, Colombia introduced Digital Identity 2.0, a system designed to enhance the security and accessibility of digital identities for all citizens. This system leverages advanced biometric technologies, including fingerprint and facial recognition, to create a more secure and inclusive identity framework. By ensuring that every citizen can have a verifiable digital identity, the Colombian government aims to address one of the barriers to financial inclusion.

As of July 31, 2024, over five million digital IDs had been issued, enabling Colombian citizens to use these documents as secure digital passports for travel within the Andean region. These IDs also facilitate identification in both physical and digital environments and support virtual transactions, the World Economic Forum (WEF) reports.

This move is part of a broader strategy to integrate digital public infrastructure (DPI) into the everyday lives of Colombians. Drawing on global best practices, such as those outlined in the WEF’s recent guidance on digital identity, Colombia has prioritized the creation of inclusive DPI that caters to the needs of marginalized groups.

The WEF, in collaboration with the Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP), has called for greater gender equality in the design and implementation of digital public infrastructure. These organizations emphasize that digital identity systems should be built with inclusivity at their core, ensuring that they serve the needs of all citizens, particularly those who are most vulnerable.

Empowering women through digital inclusion

The digital identity initiative is having a particularly profound impact on women, who have historically faced more significant barriers to financial inclusion. According to the World Economic Forum, Colombia’s digital inclusion strategy is bolstering financial access for women by providing them with the necessary tools to participate in the digital economy.

Women’s access to financial services is being improved through mobile banking, digital wallets, and online financial platforms, all made more secure and accessible by the Digital Identity 2.0 system.

Innovative applications

Colombia’s digital identity system is also paving the way for innovative applications beyond traditional financial services. For example, Worldcoin, a global initiative that combines cryptocurrency with digital identity verification, has begun enrolling iris biometrics in two Colombian cities. This initiative aims to further expand access to financial services by providing individuals with a digital identity that can be used globally, offering them new economic opportunities.

