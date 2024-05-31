Worldcoin begins biometric identity verification in 2 Colombian cities

Worldcoin has expanded its global presence and is now offering its services to a broader audience in Latin America. The company announced the availability of its iris biometrics orbs for World ID verification in two Colombian cities, Bogota and Medellin. Biometric verification ensures that each World ID is held by a real individual, and no user holds more than one.

According to a survey ​conducted by Cifras y Conceptos for Worldcoin contributor Tools for Humanity, most Colombians (71 percent of the 1,100 surveyed) are concerned about the growing presence of online bots, which they fear could contribute to fraud and misinformation. The survey shows that 7 in 10 Columbians consumers have experience using their biometrics, and 8 in 10 expressed at least partial support for the statement that tech companies should develop new online identity verification technologies.

Worldcoin’s operations in Latin America have already encountered legal challenges. In Argentina, the company is potentially facing a fine of $1 million due to violations of the country’s National Consumer Protection Law in its terms and conditions, privacy notice, and data consent forms. The company has also faced setbacks in Hong Kong and Spain.

Worldcoin recently passed 5.5 million biometric ID verifications, and has been steadily introducing features for data privacy protection.

