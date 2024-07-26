WEF and MOSIP call for gender equality in DPI and digital ID systems

Digital public infrastructure (DPI), which includes systems for digital identity, payments, and data exchange, offers benefits but also poses risks if not designed inclusively, according to a recent report by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

Digital public infrastructure, WEF notes, has the ability to transform women’s economic participation, healthcare access, and educational opportunities.

For instance, digital ID systems can facilitate access to banking services, government benefits, and legal documentation, which could lead to financial independence and social inclusion. Similarly, digital health services can provide women with critical health information and services, especially in remote areas where traditional healthcare infrastructure is lacking.

However, the report highlights that these benefits are not automatically guaranteed. In many parts of the world, women and girls face systemic barriers to accessing digital technologies.

These include lower literacy rates, limited access to the internet and digital devices, and socio-cultural norms that restrict their use of technology. As a result, without deliberate design and implementation strategies that consider gender-specific challenges, DPI can exacerbate existing inequalities.

Gender inclusive digital ID systems

An aspect of creating inclusive DPI is the design of digital identity systems. The Modular Open Source Identity Platform (MOSIP) underscores the importance of gender-inclusive design in these systems. The platform advocates for approaches that ensure women are not left behind in the digital identification process.

MOSIP recently partnered with researchers at Oregon State University (OSU) to leverage the GenderMag methodology developed by the team at OSU.

GenderMag, short for Gender-Inclusiveness Magnifier, is a usability inspection method designed to identify and address gender-inclusivity issues in problem-solving software.

MOSIP highlights several key strategies for achieving gender inclusivity in digital ID systems, which include making digital ID registration processes accessible and affordable for women, and addressing privacy and security concerns that disproportionately affect women.

Other strategies include ensuring that digital ID systems are designed with the end-user in mind, taking into account the needs and constraints faced by women, and promoting policies that support gender equality in the digital space.

