Malaysia fully integrates MyDigital ID with transport services

MyDigital ID has since May 1 been the single sign-on (SSO) method for the MyJPJ platform, which allows access to several services of Malaysia’s Department of Transport.

Since the system went operational, seven million new sign-ins have occurred, bringing the total number of the country’s national digital ID users to 12 million, The Star reports.

In a statement on LinkedIn, MyDigital ID authorities said the integrated system was functioning properly following the full integration of the digital ID with the MyJPJ platform at the beginning of the month.

“To date, the MyDigital ID SSO system and the integration process with the MyJPJ application are in a stable condition and functioning as designed, simultaneously allowing users to access services more easily and securely,” the ID authority affirmed.

Signing into the MyJPJ mobile app using MyDigital ID allows users to access a number of transport services such as checking the status of one’s driver’s license application and expiry date; reviewing expiry dates for motor vehicle licenses; checking and managing summonses; and finding information on MyJPJ branch offices or the availability of license plate numbers.

MyDigital ID authorities added that introducing the SSO method for those services strengthens cybersecurity, as users only need one verified digital identity to access government services, in a move that also eliminates the use of multiple passwords for logins.

“In this regard, users are advised to download and activate the MyDigital ID application to enable access to MyJPJ via the single login method. Both applications need to be on the latest version and fully activated to enjoy a smoother login experience,” the statement urges.

Also, users have been advised to update the MyJPJ application to the latest version, specifically version 5.0.1, to ensure full compatibility with the integration process.

Recently, MyDigital ID announced it had integrated 29 new partners as it ramps up efforts to boost adoption of the national digital ID, which is seen as a crucial tool for advancing the government’s digital transformation agenda.

A recent discussion paper published by research non-profit the Khazanah Research Institute urged the Malaysian government to make further improvements and refinements to MyDigital ID so as to ensure long-term effectiveness and impact.

Article Topics

digital government | digital ID | Malaysia | MyDigital ID | single sign-on