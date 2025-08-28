Malaysia wants to register 13 million to MyDigital ID by year end

Malaysia’s National Cyber Security Agency (NACSA) is targeting 13 million Malaysians to enroll in MyDigital ID by year’s end.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail confirmed that Parliament had tabled amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 to pave the way for the system’s adoption.

“The amendments will allow the use of MyDigital ID in all public and private sector dealings,” Saifuddin said, reported in The Star.

With the amendments MyDigital ID can be used in all dealings with banks, insurers and other financial institutions recognising it, the minister told reporters.

Saifuddin said the system’s single sign-on framework was designed to allay public fears of data breaches and identity theft.

MyDigital ID registrations rose to 2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, jumping from 1.8 million in the first quarter. In March, the Malaysian government began automatically registering children and those who lose their MyKad (a government-issued identity card that holds biometric data) to increase the MyDigital ID registration rate.

In other aspects of digital transformation, the country has launched its MyGov Malaysia mobile app. Developed by the National Digital Department (JDN) of the government, the “super app” hosts 34 different government service apps. The MyGov app requires MyDigital ID for sign-in.

The app can be used by Malaysians to renew their road tax, pay outstanding fines, check personal documents like the MyKad or driver’s license. However, not all services will be available immediately with the ministry describing the process as “a journey, not a sprint.”

Additionally, Malaysians are encouraged to register for MyDigital ID to ensure access to two primary government platforms as the single login method nears enforcement.

The platforms MyJPJ (mobile app for proof of road tax and driving license payment) and MyBayar PDRM (an online payment system for traffic charges) have been integrated with MyDigital ID, said MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim. Currently, users can log in with their existing passwords or IDs.

However, users must log in exclusively with MyDigital ID to access these services once the single login is implemented. The current login method will continue to apply to foreigners.

In other Malaysia news, the country’s MyKad ID card is getting upgraded security and a new bill has been tabled to expand biometric regulation powers.

