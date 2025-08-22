Malaysia’s national government ‘super-app’ to launch imminently

Malaysia’s Digital Ministry has revealed that its MyGov Malaysia mobile app is now available via open beta.

Supposedly developed entirely in-house by the National Digital Department (JDN) of the Malaysian government, MyGov Malaysia is the country’s national “super app” that hosts 34 different government service apps.

The app can be used by Malaysians to renew their road tax, pay outstanding fines, check personal documents like the MyKad or driver’s license. However, not all services will be available immediately with the ministry describing the process as “a journey, not a sprint,” reports lowyat.net.

Malaysians can download the app now, with MyDigital ID required for sign-in. The official launch comes on August 23. Early reports describe the MyGov app home page as reminiscent of an e-wallet.

Another thing of note is the app’s language options, in that it only has one so far: Bahasa Malaysia (Malay), which is the default. Other languages widely spoken in Malaysia include English, Mandarin and Tamil. It could be that when the full version of the app launches additional languages will be available for selection.

Malaysians are encouraged to register for MyDigital ID to ensure access to two primary government platforms as the single login method nears enforcement. MyDigital ID is Malaysia’s flagship initiative under its broader digital transformation.

The platforms MyJPJ (mobile app for proof of road tax and driving license payment) and MyBayar PDRM (an online payment system for traffic charges) have been integrated with MyDigital ID, said MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim. Currently, users can log in with their existing passwords or IDs.

However, users must log in exclusively with MyDigital ID to access these services once the single login is implemented. The current login method will continue to apply to foreigners, Nik Hisham said.

“MyDigital ID as a single login method promises a new era of digital identity verification that is simpler, safer, and more transparent,” he said, via Free Malaysia Today.

“We are committed to ensuring that every user enjoys maximum convenience with the highest level of security, while accelerating the nation’s digital transformation in an inclusive and resilient manner,” he said in a statement.

Last month, it was reported that the government was considering introducing a law to regulate and boost the MyDigital ID system, to tackle scepticism surrounding the initiative.

Federal territories minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa said the current voluntary registration model for the digital ID system was a limitation that the government was looking to address.

In other Malaysia news, the country’s MyKad ID card is getting upgraded security, while MyDigital ID should become a real-time digital trust system, said CEO Nik Hisham earlier this month.

Malaysia tables bill to expand biometric regulation powers

The National Registration (Amendment) Bill 2025 was tabled for its first reading in the Dewan Rakyat today, the country’s lower parliamentary house, according to Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. The bill is scheduled for its second and third readings within the current parliamentary session, Bernama reports.

The proposed amendments to the National Registration Act 1959 (Act 78) introduce key updates, including a new definition of biometric data under Clause 2. The bill also seeks to strengthen the Minister’s regulatory authority through revisions to Subsection 6(2), detailed in Clause 3.

Under Subclause 3(a), paragraph 6(2)(d) would be replaced to explicitly empower the Minister to regulate the collection and recording of biometric data, including conditions governing its use. Subclause 3(b) proposes changes to paragraph 6(2)(e), expanding the Minister’s authority to set controls over the use of identity card information.

If passed, the amendments would mark a significant step in formalizing biometric governance within Malaysia’s identity infrastructure.

