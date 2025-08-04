Malaysia to build single govt window with MyDigital ID under 13MP plan

The Malaysian government is moving ahead with digital transformation under its newly unveiled 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP), a key pillar being the flagship MyDigital ID.

Malaysia is targeting 95 percent of all federal government services to be delivered fully online by 2030, and the creation of a single government service window with access exclusively enabled by MyDigital ID.

While the Southeast Asian country has labored with public adoption, key figures have advised that the strength in the digital ID system is its ability to build trust. Whether MyDigital ID CEO Nik Hisham Nik Ibrahim took note of the feedback or not, his latest comments exemplify the sentiment.

“The main focus of MyDigital ID is to become a real-time digital trust system,” Hisham said, following the announcement of the 13MP. “As adoption continues to grow, it not only simplifies public access but also strengthens the nation’s digital sovereignty and security.”

When presenting the 13th Malaysia Plan, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced that MyDigital ID will serve as the secure, singular digital-identity key to all online public services. Nik Hisham revealed that 45 online platforms, encompassing both public and private sectors, have integrated MyDigital ID to date.

The executive said that integrations will continue to grow as MyDigital ID progresses along its phased rollout, but that security and user privacy remain foremost considerations.

“The system performs real-time identity verification through official government databases, specifically the National Registration Department, and is designed to ensure that biometric data is never stored,” Hisham said.

Associate Professor Dr. Mohd Khairie Ahmad, dean of Universiti Utara Malaysia’s School of Multimedia and Communication Technology, reassured the public that MyDigital ID doesn’t store biometrics such as fingerprints, facial scans or other personal details. “Usually when conducting official matters, the service provider will request an identity card (MyKad) to verify your identity,” Ahmad said. “Therefore, MyDigital ID functions to replace that (MyKad) process in the digital realm.”

Under the 13MP, major initiatives include establishing a National Data Bank that will serve as a repository for high-quality datasets allowing cross-ministry access and offer improved analytics, and deploying digital twin technology to enable real-time modelling to help policymakers simulate, test, and hone decisions.

Additionally, Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said a National Data Commission would be established that would play a vital role in managing the national data infrastructure. The independent body would safeguard data, oversee data governance, enforce secure sharing practices, promote public trust and a culture of responsible innovation, and support transparent and cross-sector data collaboration.

Dr. Khairie Ahmad said Malaysia’s mobile connectivity rate stands at 121 percent, while 97.7 percent of the population has internet access, underscoring just how digital daily life has become. “Since people are increasingly conducting their affairs digitally, MyDigital ID is an important mechanism to ensure public safety,” he said.

Dr. Mohd Shahril Nizam Shaharom, senior lecturer in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction Technology at the University of Malaya, stressed that technological rollout must be paired with digital skills education and cybersecurity awareness.

“MyDigital ID proves that the country’s digital transformation cannot be focused solely on technological development, but must be strengthened through the cultivation of digital skills, appreciation of technological ethics and awareness of security among the people,” he said.

Malaysia will host the ASEAN AI Summit from August 12–13 and the Kuala Lumpur Smart City Expo from September 17–19, where the Digital Ministry will expand on the initiatives outlined in the 13MP, Gobind said.

“The RMK–13 signifies a national commitment, and essentially serves as a blueprint for Malaysia to become a digitally advanced, highly productive, prosperous and citizen-centric nation,” Gobind said, via Bernama.

