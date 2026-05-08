OSD, Euphoria revealed as tech suppliers for ECOWAS biometric ID in Nigeria

A personalization platform from the Austrian State Printing Company (OSD International) has been deployed for the production of regional biometric ID cards in Nigeria. OSD worked with Euphoria Press, a security printing company, the prime contractor for the cards’ delivery.

The cards, known as ENBIC, are produced within the framework of an integration project involving countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ENBIC is a regional ID which was introduced by ECOWAS heads of state in 2014 to replace the paper-based travel certificate, and to facilitate seamless travel and integration among the 15 countries of the political and economic bloc.

Nigeria launched its ENBIC production center in December 2024 and rolled out the card itself at the end of last year, becoming the seventh ECOWAS nation to fully operationalise the regional biometric identity tool.

Euphoria supplied an end-to-end solution that includes infrastructure for biometrics enrolment, identity management and verification systems and secure card production. The Nigeria-based security printer’s solution also includes system orchestration and operational management, and an integration of the ID card system with Nigeria’s border control and migration management platforms.

OSD supplied personalization platform Personalization in Action (PIA) to Euphoria, according to a news release.

OSD notes that the deployment of the system for the ENBIC cards is in tandem with its objectives of expanding its market footprints within Sub-Saharan Africa, and particularly the ECOWAS bloc.

Commenting on the business win, OSD CEO Claudia Schwendimann said: “The ECOWAS National Biometric ID Card is a flagship project that demonstrates how OSD’s personalisation technology can deliver a secure, modern and tailor-made identity solution at the scale required by our customer.”

“Our goal was to supply not only the highest security standards but also fulfil the individual requirements of our customer,” she added.

Known for its secure identity document production capabilities, OSD has delivered biometric identity documents for many countries including its production of Liechtenstein’s award-winning biometric passport.

Article Topics

Africa | Austrian State Printing House (OSD) | biometrics | digital ID | ECOWAS | ENBIC ID card | Euphoria Press | identity document | Nigeria | personalization