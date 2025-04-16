FB pixel

Queensland Digital ID replaces QGov with biometrics, passkey support

Transition to new single login for government services
| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Access Control  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
Queensland has transitioned to its new digital ID, QDI, replacing the QGov system as the single access point for logging on to online government services. Government News quotes a statement calling QDI “a modern, robust and innovative system which meets the highest national standards and security protocols for digital identities.”

QDI accepts a wider range of documents than its predecessor, including international identity documents such as birth certificates and passports. It integrates multi-factor authentication via SMS or an authenticator app, and supports passkey functionality allowing users to set up local biometric login on their devices. Individuals are unable to use the same identity details to create multiple QDI accounts.

However, the change is not an update, but rather a replacement for a system that had reached end-of-life.

QGov accounts not migrated to the new QDI platform or merged with existing accounts will be required to create a fresh account using verification in the form of a driver licence, passport, and birth certificate.

Article Topics

