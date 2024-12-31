Over 28M Saudi Arabians now have digital ID for easy access to services

More than 28 million unified digital IDs have been issued through a Saudi Arabian digital government platform Absher to facilitate access to several public services for citizens.

The Ministry of Interior said in a release on December 29 that progress in the obtention of the digital ID is good news for the country which has made efforts of recent to put in place digital public infrastructure that will improve access to digital services.

Absher is a digital government platform which currently facilitates access to more than 460 public services across its three sections, namely Absher Individuals, Absher Business, and Absher Government.

The digital ID issued through the Absher platform has been described as an essential tool in enabling its holders get access all available public services with speed, efficiency and security.

The ministry reiterates that with the digital ID, users can have access to services on the Absher platform, either from government or private entities thanks to an integrated system which has been put in place to enhance digital trust.

Absher is an innovative platform which was designed and deployed as part of efforts to meet the development objectives of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 Vision and advance its digital government and digital transformation agenda.

With the digital ID and Absher, officials say access to public services has significantly improved, enhancing the satisfaction of users who now easily request and obtain many services without having to move a muscle.

The Interior ministry affirms that the steady progress on the obtention of digital ID from Absher and other digital transformation projects underpin the country’s commitment to technological innovation and digital governance, which positions the Kingdom among the leaders in digital government and digital transformation.

The country’s digital transformation strides have enabled it to register a major improvement in the UN’s 2024 digital Government Development Index, appearing among the top countries in the world with efficient digital government systems.

Apart from facilitating access to digital ID, the Absher platform is also said to be playing a key role in expanding financial inclusion in the country.

Absher | biometrics | digital government | digital ID | digital public infrastructure | identity management | Saudi Arabia