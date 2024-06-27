Ukraine cabinet okays decision that allows veterans to access services using only digital ID

Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation has announced that cabinet okayed proposed changes that allow for veterans in the country to have only their digital ID on the Diia application to obtain public services.

According to the note on the ministry’s website the decision, which has to be endorsed by the country’s unicameral parliament, is meant to make life easier for the veterans and their families. It comes after a digital ID was introduced for veterans early this month, according to an announcement published on the website of Ukraine’s office of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP Ukraine).

This move to accept digital ID is a major change from the current system where the presentation of a paper certificate to access services is mandatory.

With the new dispensation, veterans will have their ID certificate generated digitally, and a physical copy will just be an addition. The digital ID on the government app, according to the ministry, is an advantage as it can never be “forgotten, lost or damaged.”

Known as the “veteran ID,” the credential was developed thanks to a partnership involving Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, and assistance from UNDP Ukraine and the government of Sweden. It also got expertise from an EU-funded project, DT4UA.

Mykhailo Fedorov, deputy prime minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology, welcomed the project, saying it is something which was expected for a long time, and it is part of government efforts to digitize all services. “This eliminates the need to carry a paper version of the document. We’re working on the digitalization of services to minimize bureaucracy in the army and make the interaction between the military and the state as convenient as possible.”

Oleksandr Porhun, interim minister of Veterans Affairs, announced that other projects which are to make life easier for veterans have also been launched such as the e-Karta to make access to employment easier.

Christophoros Politis, deputy UNDP resident representative in Ukraine underlined the reason for their support. “Our efforts are focused on securing, together with partners from the government, the civil society and the private sector, necessary conditions and put in place most effective tools to make it easier for veterans to access and receive public services.”

The Ministry of Digital Transformation says since the launch of the veteran ID, it has been generated over 173,000 times on the Diia app.

Ukraine’s Diia app has been growing and inspiring other countries engaged in digital identity endeavors over the years. This year, it went open-source.

