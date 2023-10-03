UAE makes national digital ID mandatory for access to industrial sector services

It is now compulsory for businesses in the industrial sector to use the United Arab Emirates digital national ID, the UAE Pass, to access services offered by the country’s Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT).

According to a report from the Emirates News Agency, the UAE Pass will henceforth be required to access services related to industrial standards, conformity assessments as well as for accreditation services.

The UAE Pass can be used by downloading it from Google Play or App Store and registering following three simple steps, which require the user to upload their Emirati ID, ensure their phone number and email are correct, and then set up a password to access the services available on the app.

Humaid Hassan Alshamsi, a director at MoIAT, says in an announcement that the move aligns with the country’s National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology.

Speaking about the uptake of the UAE Pass in the industrial sector, Alshamsi said 16,574 companies have already registered for the digital ID.

Following the commencement of the digital process in July, Alshamsi says measures have already been put in place to ensure that companies can have their documents signed and verified digitally, without any need for in-person interactions.

The UAE recently activated single sign-on authentication for the thousands of services available on the UAE Pass app.

Over five million IDs had been registered as of June.

