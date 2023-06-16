Digital ID in UAE: Milestone hit; ministry service launched

Leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced a milestone regarding the use of the UAE Pass digital ID in the country.

According to reporting by Globe Echo, 5 million digital ID have been registered. Fifteen thousand public services have been digitized on the government portal U.ae.

The claims were made at the UAE Digital Readiness Retreat by engineer Majed Sultan Al-Mismar, director general of the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority.

Al-Mismar highlighted the significance of government integration in achieving a system he feels is superior and pioneering. Now, the data should be combined from other available sources under a unified strategy for service innovation and improvement.

Al-Mismar said says that 99 percent of the population uses the internet, with over 10 million people having active social media accounts.

He also highlighted the success of the UAE Pass digital identity in supporting a growing digital ecosystem. The digital ID provides verification, digital signatures and biometric identification.

Ministry of Education launches new electronic service

Also in the UAE, Education Minister Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi announced a new service this week.

Describing the event in a news report, Globe Echo said the system would provide automatic authentication of university degrees issued within the country in less than an hour.

Al Falasi confirmed that certified university degrees would be made available through the UAEPass infrastructure (which is also a national blockchain platform) in cooperation with the UAE’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority.

About 11,000 students will benefit from certification in its first phase. By 2024, the second and third phases will bring expansion, encompassing all licensed higher education institutions in the country.

The news of the novel system comes a few months after the UAE launched the first phase of a new digital ID project, dubbed “Emirati.”

Article Topics

biometrics | digital government | digital ID | government services | identity verification | UAE | UAE Pass