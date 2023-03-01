UAE project to make scores of govt services accessible for citizens through digital ID

The government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has launched the first phase of a project dubbed ‘Emirati’ which will allow citizens access to scores of government services using their UAE Pass digital identity.

‘Emirati,’ recently launched by the Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is an initiative which offers an inclusive, easily accessible, secure and seamless digital platform for providing services for citizens, reports Zawya.

The services, which involve various sectors, can be accessed via the DubaiNow mobile application on a smart phone. The application has undergone upgrades over the years to improve its functionality, notes the outlet.

Already, there are 131 services available on the platform, and there were plans to introduce two dozen more this month. The second phase of the project is due to launch within the first quarter of 2023.

The Crown Prince has equally directed the Digital Dubai Authority to work with different government ministries, departments and agencies in order to load up more services to the platform before the end of the year.

“By enhancing Dubai’s digital transformation, we seek to further consolidate the city’s digital economy and provide innovative smart services that help raise the wellbeing of all UAE citizens,” said Sheikh Hamdan, as quoted.

According to the government, this starting phase of the project will allow citizens access to various services through the digital ID, such as housing and construction grants, social benefits, Al Furjan events, Esaad cards for public sector workers, and electricity and water services just to cite a few.

The report notes that entities which have added or are working to add more services to the platform include the Community Development Authority; the Dubai Land Department; the Police General Command; the Department of Economy and Tourism; the Sports Council; and the Culture and Arts Authority, among others.

The initiative is part of the UAE’s digital transformation efforts and its plan to make living in Dubai more convenient and comfortable.

Last year, Dubai announced it was putting in place a system whereby access to government services online will be done via face biometric authentication.

