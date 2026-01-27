FB pixel

Malaysia is testing MyDigital ID integration with 18 banks

| Lu-Hai Liang
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Financial Services
Malaysia is testing MyDigital ID integration with 18 banks
 

Malaysia’s banking sector is moving toward biometric-enabled digital identity, with 18 banks now participating in the second testing phase of the country’s MyDigital ID programme.

The Ministry of Finance disclosed the update in a parliamentary response, noting that Phase 2 of the sandbox is focused on digital verification. Ten banks are currently integrating the system while two have already completed technical onboarding, reports Bernama.

MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd and Bank Negara Malaysia are overseeing the rollout. Regulators emphasized that nationwide deployment will only proceed once institutions demonstrate operational readiness and compliance with strict security requirements.

The second testing phase is scheduled to conclude in March 2026, after which regulators will assess whether the system is ready for broader implementation. The first sandbox phase was completed in June 2025 and saw 15 banks participate, with six completing full integration and eight conducting eKYC trials.

Malaysia’s phased approach highlights the opportunities and challenges of embedding national digital identity into financial infrastructure. The signs point to scaling up if the phases prove successful.

The Southeast Asian country is intent on MyDigital ID and plans to integrate 95 percent of public services with the national digital ID system by 2030. Private services have also been touted as an added value to ramp up registrations.

To realize the program, the system needs more users, and the government set a target of 15 million MyDigital ID users by the end of 2025. Budget allocation has been established for 2026, with the national digital ID project to encompass sectors such as finance, communications, healthcare and e-trading. Already, telecommunications services are being integrated with SIM cards required to be activated using MyDigital ID.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

UK government defending police use of facial recognition

The UK government is defending police use of facial recognition technology – both in court and on the public stage….

 

Many African countries will operationalize continental DPI frameworks in 2026: Report

Research and policy organization DigitA has projected that 2026 will be a turning point for many African nations where the…

 

Cameroon deploys cybersecurity system to protect DPI, boost digital trust

Cameroon’s National Agency for Information and Communication Technologies (ANTIC) has taken delivery of software and hardware worth around XAF735 million…

 

NADRA launches Bug Bounty Challenge to fortify Pakistan’s digital ID infrastructure

Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched its first-ever Bug Bounty Challenge 2026, a national competition designed to…

 

Level 3 PAD test from iBeta sets the bar for biometric liveness in age of advanced fraud

Having awarded the first passing mark under its new Level 3 presentation attack detection (PAD) testing, iBeta Quality Assurance is…

 

UK proposal for age checks on VPNs begins to look like a policy traffic jam

In a move that has already stirred controversy, the UK House of Lords has voted to allow an amendment to…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis and Buyer's Guides

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events