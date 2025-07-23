FB pixel

Malaysia considers making MyDigital ID mandatory

| Lu-Hai Liang
Malaysia considers making MyDigital ID mandatory
 

Malaysia’s government is looking at the possibility of making MyDigital ID registration mandatory as the flagship digital transformation initiative has seen limited adoption by the public.

While MyDigital ID registrations rose to 2.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, jumping from 1.8 million in the first quarter, this represents roughly 10 percent of Malaysia’s adult population.

However, real-world applications for the national digital ID system continue to increase. Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), said this was driving adoption.

New use cases include logging into the MyGOV portal, accessing the MyJPJ app and verifying prepaid SIM card ownership.

“As more government and private sector services adopt MyDigital ID, public demand for registration naturally rises,” she said, in response to a question from Beluran MP Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee, who had sought updates on the initiative’s rollout, system integration and impact on public service delivery.

The minister also raised the potential for a new policy. “Right now the government is looking at the possibility of formulating an Act for MyDigital ID, to potentially make it mandatory for people to sign up,” Zaliha said, as reported by Free Malaysia Today.

The minister also highlighted a partnership between MyDigital ID, MCMC and the Royal Malaysia Police to clamp down on cybercrime by mandating prepaid SIM card verification via the digital identity platform — an enforcement expected to take effect by October.

On integration progress, she reported that 82 application systems are now linked to MyDigital ID, with 35 government systems fully integrated, 17 undergoing implementation and 21 in early discussions. Seven non-government systems are already connected, with two more scheduled.

Meanwhile, in order to bridge the digital divide in rural and remote areas, the government has ramped up stakeholder engagement sessions and is working with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to boost internet accessibility.

However, issues remain as Kiandee pointed to a recent breakdown in the autogate system at the Johor CIQ complex, allegedly connected to integration issues, as a case that could undermine public trust in the MyDigital ID initiative, as well as concerns around privacy and security.

Zaliha reassured lawmakers that the government does not store users’ personal data centrally, and that biometric and cryptographic safeguards are in place to prevent breaches. She added that six banks have completed sandbox testing under Bank Negara Malaysia.

In March, the Malaysian government began automatically registering children and those who lose their MyKad (a government-issued identity card that holds biometric data) to increase the MyDigital ID registration rate.

