Thailand’s NDID wins APAC digital identity award

Thailand’s National Digital ID Company (NDID) has been recognized in the Asia-Pacific region as ASEAN digital identity security is put in the spotlight.

Enterprise Security Magazine APAC recognized NDID for “Digital Identity Verification of the Year in Asia 2026.” NDID started in 2018 with the forming of Thailand’s Digital ID Committee and uses an open-source infrastructure, with a community stack from walt.id.

The recognition highlights the scale and maturity of the country’s federated digital identity infrastructure as digital economies across the region face mounting cyber threats. For example, such is the scourge of deepfake-enabled fraud that the threat has been discussed at the highest diplomatic levels, with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) having issued expanded guidance on genAI.

Thailand ranks among Indonesia and the Philippines for most attacked countries in the world, according to IBM’s 2025 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index. These countries are among the biggest in ASEAN. Fellow ASEAN member Vietnam is majorly investing in digital identity and biometrics as it develops a so-called super app building on VNeID.

NDID runs a consent‑driven identity network that allows public‑ and private‑sector institutions to verify users without centralizing personal data. Each organization keeps responsibility for its own customers and regulatory obligations.

NDID provides the governance, standards and trust framework that make cross‑industry interoperability possible. “A functioning digital economy requires common trust standards for how digital transactions are conducted, and that is exactly what we have to offer,” says NDID CEO Boonsun Prasitsumrit.

The network has transformed high‑trust digital transactions that once required in‑person verification. Cross‑bank digital account opening can now be completed remotely using verified identity credentials from a customer’s primary bank, where it previously relied on branch visits and duplicate KYC checks.

The same trust layer also now underpins lending, securities and asset management services. Tax filing and access to government platforms is built on the same with the aim of making digital transactions as reliable and compliant as traditional processes.

NDID supports more than 60 million usable digital identities and over 30 million registered user accounts, currently processing around two million transactions each month. More than 180 organizations — including banks, telecos, official agencies and regulators — participate in the ecosystem, according to a release.

The company attributes its scale to strict onboarding and compliance standards applied to all members, alongside its own regulatory licensing as a Digital Identity Exchange. NDID aims to provide the foundational identity layer on which more advanced digital services can be built.

Biometric Update has previously interviewed NDID’s CEO who made clear the financial sector is where its emphasis lies. The blockchain-based identity system is backed by the Bank of Thailand and developed in partnership with both the public and private sectors.

The Bank of Thailand has its own digital ID, which it began issuing in 2023. This digital ID — separate from NDID — has more than 30 million users. Thailand’s central bank recently advocated for data portability as the missing piece in the country’s digital ID stack at Money20/20 Asia 2026 in Bangkok.

Article Topics

ASEAN | cybersecurity | digital ID | identity verification | National Digital ID (NDID) | national ID | Thailand | walt.id