Brits support national identity scheme but divided on digital ID

A majority of British citizens – 57 percent – support the introduction of a national ID card, a new survey from market research firm Ipsos has shown. Only one-fifth of the 1,100 respondents say they are opposed to ID cards, while nearly a quarter remains undecided.

The research shows more mixed results when it comes to digital ID cards, with 38 percent in support and 32 percent opposed. The largest drop in support was seen among older respondents.

Although the numbers show that the UK is generally in favor of ID cards, one of the main hurdles for the current Labour government may be convincing the public that they can deliver an ID system that is safe and convenient.

More than half (51 percent) of respondents say they lack confidence in the government to hold personal information securely. Another 61 percent are unsure that the government could introduce the ID scheme smoothly. Almost a third are concerned about personal data being used without permission, sold to private companies, or the system being open to abuse.

The Labour-led government has been embracing the idea of a digital ID scheme for the UK, with many members expressing their support over the past months. Officials, however, will need to convince the public that personal information will be safe and that the ID system can be run competently, according to Gideon Skinner, Ipsos’ UK head of Political Research.

“On the surface, a majority of Britons support the principle of a national ID card,” says Skinner. “However, these latest findings also reveal significant concerns from the public around data security and a lack of confidence in the government’s ability to manage large, complex IT projects – while the details of exactly what data ID cards might hold will also make a difference.”

Among the main reasons in favor of introducing ID cards is convenience: The survey showed that the main benefit for approximately 40 percent of Britons would be having a single document that could act as an ID, passport and driving license, allowing them to prove their identity and hold medical information in case of an accident.

Preventing illegal immigration was another reason for introducing an ID card, with 40 percent of Britons listing that as a benefit.

On the other side of the spectrum are 19 percent of respondents who oppose ID cards, the majority of which cite data privacy as their main concern.

When it comes to the question of what the introduction of ID cards could mean for civil liberties, nearly 40 percent are worried about negative impacts, while 50 percent are not. The results reflect arguments of rights groups such as Big Brother Watch, which say that introducing IDs could turn the country into a “dystopian nightmare.”

Finally, the survey also showed differences between age groups and political affiliations when it comes to ID card acceptance.

The support is highest among Conservative Party voters (74 percent) and respondents who are 55 years old or above (66 percent). The lowest support was among voters of Nigel Farage-led Reform UK (55 percent) and populations aged 16 to 34 (51 percent).

From removing hassles to lack of trust

Other reports are also reflecting the divisions among UK citizens when it comes to ID schemes. While supporters emphasize convenience, critics are warning of government overreach.

Britons who are European residents say that single cards can streamline banking, healthcare, and travel. Many point to successful European implementations as evidence that ID cards don’t threaten civil liberties, according to a recent survey among readers of The Independent.

“Dealing with banks and the government in the UK is so tedious… I have already had to pay twice to prove my ID when buying a house,” says one reader. “I have to remember multiple sets of passwords to phone the bank, and on and on. I don’t get why people are so happy to give every aspect of their lives to Google and the like, but not have an ID.”

Opposition centers on privacy rights and surveillance fears, with critics invoking “Big Brother” comparisons and concerns about authoritarian control. Digital ID cards face particular resistance due to fears that governments could remotely revoke rights or services. Many argue existing systems – National Insurance numbers, driving licenses, NHS numbers – provide sufficient identification.

“The Government wants digital ID cards – ones they can update at will, without even telling you,” writes another reader. “And of course it would be an everything card: no need for a separate driving licence, or senior citizen’s bus pass. That is all fine until the Government does a Handmaid’s Tale trick and decides to revoke the rights of some group it doesn’t like.”

The debate reflects broader distrust between citizens and government, with skeptics challenging claims that IDs would reduce fraud or illegal migration. Despite the split opinions among the public, UK politicians seem to be building consensus in favor of digital IDs.

