Canada adopts national digital identity standard to advance trust, interoperability

| Chris Burt
Canada’s national standards body has approved a new code of practice for digital identity, based on the Pan-Canadian Trust Framework (PCTF), to guide public and private sector organizations in their implementation of digital ID programs and digital trust policies.

CAN/DGSI 103-0:2025, “Digital Trust and Identity – Part 0: Techniques – Code of Practice” was published Thursday by the Digital Governance Standards Institute (DGSI) following its approval by Technical Committee 4.

The 89-page standard provides a comprehensive set of granular, composite processes for building trustworthy digital identity systems and “conformance criteria for digital entities, credentials and relationships,” according to the announcement. Notably, however, it does not set out assessment criteria for conformity.

CAN/DGSI 103-0 does align with international frameworks, with DGSI specifically calling out Europe’s eIDAS, international AML group FATF, and the United Nations Commission on International Trade Law (UNCITRAL). The standard also sets out a structured approach to interoperability between digital service providers.

Biometrics are defined in the document, and also referred to as “biological or behavioral characteristic confirmation.” An annex on credential verification notes the caution towards stipulating biometrics in standards, but also says “Biometric authentication should be used in conjunction with ownership authentication.”

“The CAN/DGSI 103-0 standard provides the practical building blocks organizations need to ensure integrity, trust, and assurance in the digital services they deliver,” says Darryl Kingston, ED of DGSI. “By adopting this standard, organizations can strengthen their governance, reduce risk, and prepare for a more interconnected digital future.”

DGSI also approved Canada’s national standard for age verification and age assurance earlier this month.

