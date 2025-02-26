Ukraine and EU to work on updating electronic trust services

Ukraine and the EU are planning to update their joint work plan for implementing electronic trust services, Ukraine’s Ministry of Digital Transformation announced on Monday.

Ukraine is hoping for close cooperation with the European Commission on amendments to the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement related to electronic identification, authentication and trust services, said Minster Mykhailo Federov.

“Given our fruitful cooperation on electronic ID in the past, the next logical step will be to facilitate the implementation of the commission’s decision on mutual recognition of trust services under eIDAS 2.0,” says Fedorov.

According to the Ukraine-EU Association Agreement, Ukraine is expected to align its policies and legislation with those of the EU, including technical and consumer standards which will help the Eastern European country integrate with the continent’s digital single market.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently working on adapting to the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet and making it available to Ukrainian citizens. Earlier in February, the country announced that its digital identity Diia has successfully tested its compatibility with the EUDI Wallet under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation. The testing involved checking the compatibility of electronic documents with prototypes of digital European wallets.

“We are the only country out of twenty countries developing the European digital identification wallet that is not currently a member of the European Union,” says Fedorov. “This is no coincidence because Ukraine has expertise in reengineering services and complex processes.”

The Diia digital identity has proved to be a crucial part of Ukraine’s infrastructure during its war with Russia. Its digital portal has more than 21.7 million users with over 70 government services available online while the Diia app offers 14 digital documents, including ID cards, biometric passports, driver’s licenses and more.

Ukraine is also considering implementing the European Commission’s decisions on the recognition of specific trust services, including the Digital Services Act (DSA) and the Digital Markets Act, news agency Interfax reports. The country has developed a draft law on digital services aimed at implementing the acts, Fedorov added.

