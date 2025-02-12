FB pixel

Ukraine tests compatibility with EUDI Wallet

| Masha Borak
Ukraine has successfully tested its compatibility with the European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, allowing its citizens to use digital documents in the EU by the end of 2026.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Digital Transformation and the team behind the country’s digital identity Diia announced the completion of the testing under the eIDAS 2.0 regulation on Monday. The testing involved checking the compatibility of electronic documents with prototypes of digital European wallets.

“Our developers checked how the documents work in action together with the mobile applications of the EU country,” the Ministry says.

Although Ukraine is not a member of the economic bloc, the test was completed with the help of the Potential Consortium members. Diia’s participation in the Potential pilot is financed by the EU.

The Potential Consortium was selected by the European Commission to run cross-border large-scale pilots in six use cases, including e-government services, account opening, SIM registration, mobile driving licenses (mDL), remote Qualified Electronic Signature (QES) and electronic prescriptions.

The Ukranian Ministry of Digital Transformation is currently working on adapting to the EUDI Wallet requirements within the DT4UA project. The EU-backed initiative aims to boost digital transformation and integrate the country with the continent’s digital single market. Joining Europe’s plans to provide each citizen with a digital identity means that Ukrainians will be able to use digital documents abroad instead of paper copies or plastic cards, according to the Ministry.

Diia is one of the most significant innovations introduced by the Ukrainian government, the Brookings Institute argues in an analysis. The digital portal has more than 21.7 million users with over 70 government services available online while the Diia app holds 14 digital documents.

