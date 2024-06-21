FB pixel

Estonia digital identity wallet app from Cybernetica lifts off

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Civil / National ID  |  Mobile Biometrics
Estonia digital identity wallet app from Cybernetica lifts off
 

Tallinn-based Cybernetica has submitted the minimum viable product (MVP) for Estonia’s national digital identity wallet to the Estonian Information System Authority (RIA).

Estonia’s digital ID wallet app has been in development since January, according to the announcement, following an analysis of the country’s digital identity system by Cybernetica in the latter part of last year. The company is also in the midst of a three-year consultancy with EU cybersecurity agency ENISA on digital wallets and eIDAS.

The work on Estonia’s digital wallet is being carried out under a four-year, 6 million euro contract.

Key functionalities delivered by the digital wallet MVP include the presentation of proof of ID or a driver’s license, issuance of personal identity data directly to the wallet app without reference to a physical ID card, and selective disclosure of attributes, which allows for example proof of age of majority without sharing additional information.

“The Wallet MVP project is a prime example of successful cooperation between the ICT sector and government, resulting in an innovative solution that integrates Estonian digital public services with the new eIDAS framework,” says Riho Kurg, RIA eID architect.  Kurg praised Cybernetica and its vision for secure and efficient digital ID.

Cybernetica CEO Oliver Väärtnõu says “the Estonian Wallet MVP is the first step towards the next generation eID. It will enable a new electronic authentication framework, with stronger privacy guarantees and the introduction of new document types enabling a much broader range of eID use-cases.”

“eIDAS2.0, and the development of wallets in the EU, gives Estonia another opportunity to demonstrate its leadership in the field of digital identity,” says Cybernetica Head of Digital Identity Technologies Michael Buckland. “Most countries, in- and outside of the EU, know the e-Estonia story in our industry, and many are looking to see what Estonia does next.”

Cybernetica is also a partner with Idemia working on Estonia’s digital government system, and recently formed an agreement with Inverid to integrate NFC ID document scanning into its app capabilities.

EU Digital Identity Wallets (EUDIW) have begun rolling out in member states, with Belgium among the first to launch.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Former Jumio exec joins digital ID web 3.0 project

Move over Worldcoin, there’s a new kid on the block vying for the attention of the digital identity industry and…

 

DHS audit urges upgrade of biometric vetting for noncitizens and asylum seekers

A recent audit by the DHS Office of Inspector General (OIG) has called for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)…

 

Secretive group spotlights Russia’s opaque facial recognition surveillance system

In recent years, Russia has been attracting attention for its use of facial recognition surveillance to track down protestors, opposition…

 

Chinese investor accuses HumanCode AI and Redrock Biometrics of IP abuse

Forgame Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a shareholder of Redrock Biometrics, is initiating…

 

Kenya contracts Idemia for faster biometric police clearance certificates

The Kenya Police Service says it is working to put in place a new biometric system that will accelerate the…

 

Nepal MPs say popularize national ID before mandating for service access

Some lawmakers in Nepal are unhappy that the government is in a rush to make the national digital ID card…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events