Inverid and Cybernetica team up to secure digital ID, signatures with biometric MFA

A new partnership has been formed by Inverid and Cybernetica to combine the NFC ID document-scanning capabilities of the former with the digital identity technologies demonstrated in the latter’s experience as part of Estonia’s national system. The partners plan to bring biometric multi-factor authentication to digital identities for government and financial services organizations.

Combined services from Inverid and Cybernetica will enable individuals to perform digital signing and authentication from any smartphone to the highest regulatory standard and cybersecurity certifications in the European Union, according to the announcement. The solution is easy for organizations to integrate, and protects individual’s digital identities from the threat of generative AI attacks, the partners say.

Inverid’s ReadID provides a high level of assurance for identity binding to a biometric digital identity document with an NFC chip, verifying the document’s authenticity with secure, cryptographic methods which are deterministic rather than probabilistic. Inverid says ReadID is the most secure identity verification solution available in the market, protecting against fraud, identity theft and other cybercrimes. The secured digital identity can then be used for authentication and digital signatures through Cybernetica’s technology.

The partners are targeting organizations in the EMEA, LATAM and APAC regions with their joint solutions.

“We are very excited about our partnership with Inverid and a have already integrated Inverid’s ReadID solution into our SplitKey+ product, along with iProov, to provide a best-in-class digital identity mobile application that covers remote enrollment, multi factor authentication across inherence, knowledge & possession factors whilst providing a qualified electronic signature,” Michael Buckland, head of digital identity technologies at Cybernetica told Biometric Update in an email. “Inverid’s solution, coupled with our and other partners technology brings to the market a robust solution with the highest levels of trust and assurance.”

Like Cybernetica, which is building the interface of Estonia’s digital wallet, Inverid’s software is integrated with iProov’s biometric liveness detection.

