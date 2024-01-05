NADRA pens deal to pursue domestic biometric, digital ID-related services offering

A collaboration that seeks to promote the indigenous design and production of biometric and identity-related technologies has been sealed between Pakistan’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Technologies Limited (NTL), and the country’s National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC).

The two partners are expected to synergize their expertise and resources for the production of biometric technologies suited for both the local and international markets, according to a NADRA news release.

NRTC’s Managing Director, Brigadier Muhammad Asin Ishaque, signed the deal on behalf of his corporation, while NTL CEO, Gohar Ahmad Khan, did so for the ID-issuing agency.

The release announcing the deal notes that NADRA comes to the partnership with extensive experience as a system integrator for digital ID solutions based on the Pakistan ID Stack.

It cites some of the agency’s principal products and services like the e-Sahulat (a digital government and payments platform) and a wide range of other products and services deployed in the telecommunication and fintech industries.

NADRA’s experience abroad includes the successful implementation of a number of projects on digital government, digital ID, biometric passports, and civil registration and vital statistics. The body’s support has been solicited for various biometric and digital ID projects in some countries including Kenya and Somalia.

On the part of NRTC, the company, which has delivered projects in the defense and civil sectors, will offer its expertise to the deal in different areas such as telecommunication equipment, electronic systems, surveillance platforms, and software solutions.

