iProov partners for cryptography to beef up biometric MFA in 3 regions

iProov has partnered with Estonia’s Cybernetica to provide face biometrics for frictionless, device-agnostic multi-factor authentication to financial organizations and governments in three key regions.

The partnership will pair iProov’s face biometric verification suite with Cybernetica’s SplitKey cryptographic technology to turn smartphones into secure authentication devices, according to a company announcement, offering biometric authentication and digital signature to customers in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and the Asia Pacific region.

“This partnership brings together Cybernetica’s threshold cryptographic key protection solution with our Biometric Solution suite to create a powerful identity solution for remote onboarding by government and finance organizations on a global scale,” says Joe Palmer, chief product and innovation officer for iProov.

Estonia was among the first nations to embrace digital ID, launching its program in 2014. Both iProov and Cybernetica have had roles in the country’s confident move toward digitization. UK-based iProov provided face biometric authentication tools, while Cybernetica, which has been operating as a business in Estonia since 1997, provided secure authentication and digital signing through SplitKey to establish the country’s digital ID protocol.

In March, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Customs and Border Protection unit selected iProov’s facial recognition software for use at border crossings.

