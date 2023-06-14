iProov face biometrics integrated by developer of software for government, financials

Selfie biometrics provider iProov has been selected by software developer Undercoverlab to add facial recognition for user authentication into the latter’s security software.

The partnership will look to provide faster and more reliable user authentication via facial biometrics, aimed mainly at governments and financial institutions across Europe and Central America. In particular, the move will see iProov’s technology integrated into Undercoverlab’s ‘Tsubacheck’ security solution.

Undercoverlab, based in Andorra, a small, Catalan-speaking European principality between France and Spain, specializes in the development of custom software for use cases such as corporate website design as well as mobile apps.

As per the company’s website, clients include the government of Andorra, Bacardi, hotel chains Yomo Hotels and Aitram Hotels, as well as commercial bank Banc Sabadell d’Andorra.

Current clients of iProov, which is based in London, include the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, as well as the United Kingdom Home Office, the Australian Taxation Office, and the UK National Health Service (NHS).

The news comes after iProov recently inked another partnership, announced in May, with Czech fintech and banking security vendor Wultra, which will resell its products

Earlier in 2023, the company also inked a partnership with Kiwi-founded startup anti-fraud platform Authsignal.

The agreement with the Andorran startup will see its technology used for fraud prevention by consumers and businesses in the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Undercoverlab’s CEO, Josep Rivas, says: “With iProov’s technology, we are fortifying Tsubacheck’s ecosystem, and creating a robust and synergistic authentication protocol.”

“This strategic integration has significantly bolstered Tsubacheck providing unparalleled user authentication reliability without compromising the user experience.”

