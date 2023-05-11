FB pixel

Czech banks to offer online account reactivation with iProov biometrics

| Joel R. McConvey
Categories Biometrics News  |  Liveness Detection  |  Mobile Biometrics
Czech banks to offer online account reactivation with iProov biometrics
 

Selfie biometric authentication provider iProov‘s mobile facial recognition and verification tools will be resold by Czech fintech and banking security vendor Wultra alongside banking products and services.

Czech bank Raiffeisenbank has deployed iProov’s technology through Wultra in order to give its customers a secure way to reactivate accounts using a mobile device, without having to visit a branch.

“iProov has been successfully deployed by leading global banks and has achieved the industry’s highest completion rates,” Tomáš Rosa, a senior cryptologist with Raiffeisenbank, says in the announcement. “This provides us with clear evidence of both its user-friendly qualities and ability to meet high customer demand.”

Rosa lauded iProov’s agile response to questions about biometric authentication performance, and the company’s data-based approach to facial authentication.

Banking is learning how to address threats to cybersecurity that come with AI and deepfakes. Andrew Bud, the CEO of iProov, cited an internal threat report which found that standard biometric technology is struggling to keep up with the pace of evolving fraud schemes.

Among clients deploying iProov’s liveness and presence authentication tools are the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the United Kingdom Home Office and the UK National Health Service (NHS).

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

The ID16.9 Podcast

Most Read This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Research

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events

Explaining Biometrics