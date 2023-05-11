Czech banks to offer online account reactivation with iProov biometrics

Selfie biometric authentication provider iProov‘s mobile facial recognition and verification tools will be resold by Czech fintech and banking security vendor Wultra alongside banking products and services.

Czech bank Raiffeisenbank has deployed iProov’s technology through Wultra in order to give its customers a secure way to reactivate accounts using a mobile device, without having to visit a branch.

“iProov has been successfully deployed by leading global banks and has achieved the industry’s highest completion rates,” Tomáš Rosa, a senior cryptologist with Raiffeisenbank, says in the announcement. “This provides us with clear evidence of both its user-friendly qualities and ability to meet high customer demand.”

Rosa lauded iProov’s agile response to questions about biometric authentication performance, and the company’s data-based approach to facial authentication.

Banking is learning how to address threats to cybersecurity that come with AI and deepfakes. Andrew Bud, the CEO of iProov, cited an internal threat report which found that standard biometric technology is struggling to keep up with the pace of evolving fraud schemes.

Among clients deploying iProov’s liveness and presence authentication tools are the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the United Kingdom Home Office and the UK National Health Service (NHS).

