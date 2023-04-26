iProov and Authsignal partner on fighting fraud

UK face biometrics authentication company iProov is partnering with Kiwi-founded startup Authsignal on fighting fraud for consumers and businesses across the U.S., Europe, and Asia Pacific regions, the companies announced on Tuesday.

As part of the partnership, iProov will provide its Biometric Solution Suite to fraud operations automation platform Authsignal in order to enhance its user authentication services and security protocols.

iProov offers facial biometric authentication, including prevention of fraud, identity theft and other cybercrime during online onboarding, authentication and identity verification. The company works with banks, enterprises, and government agencies, including the UK, Singapore and the U.S. government.

It has recently joined a digital ID wallet consortium to participate in the launch of a payments pilot utilizing the EU Digital Wallet. The company has also published a report on fraud in the public sector including handing out financial aid to citizens.

Authsignal was founded in 2022 as a joint venture between former Laybuy CTO Justin Soong and venture studio Dovetail which has invested in the startup alongside VC firm Blackbird.

“iProov is leading the way in facial biometric verification, and we’re delighted to be partnering with them to integrate the iProov Biometric Solution Suite into our orchestration platform,” Authsignal’s CEO Soong says in a press release. “This will add yet another layer of assurance and protection in our one-click marketplace to protect our customers against the increasingly complex threat landscape.”

