Xperix returns to profitability in Q1 as focus turns to AI

First quarter 2026 results from digital identity recognition firm Xperix shows the South Korea-based company achieving consolidated revenue growth and a turnaround to net profit, as it trains its focus on AI transformation.

A report from the Asia Business Daily says the firm announced consolidated sales of 6.7 billion won (about $4.4 million) for Q1, a 34.7 percent increase year-over-year. Consolidated net income was also up from the same time last year at 2.92 billion won ($1.9 million), an improvement of more than 5 billion won – and a return to profitability. Total comprehensive income recorded a surplus of 2.8 billion won ($1.8 million).

The firm credits affiliate Intellectual Discovery (ID) for contributing to an increase in equity-method profit for Q1, reaching 3.52 billion won ($2.3 million). ID recorded first-quarter revenue of 23.8 billion won ($15.8 million), operating profit of 15.5 billion won ($10.2 million), and net income of 14.8 billion won ($9.8 million). Xperix is considering increasing its equity stake in ID, as it pursues continued consolidation.

Ainute acquisition marks pivot to AI as core business

Xperix is presently pursuing a merger with its AI solutions subsidiary, Ainute, and expanding collaboration with FuriosaAI to jointly develop a device integrating Xperix’s AI software and agentic AI-based automation services with FuriosaAI’s high-performance NPU RNGD server.

Xperix has seen operating losses, which the company blames on R&D investment in new businesses. Those businesses are now contributing to profit. As well, the burden of stock option expenses for Xperix ended in Q1. As such, the company expects profitability to “improve in earnest from the second quarter onward,” as it pursues its AI business expansion strategy.

The firm is targeting the public sector, immigration, law enforcement and administration as key markets for its identity recognition and AI portfolio, which it plans to make the core of its business as it expands to AI infrastructure and data center sectors.

A statement from Xperix says “the year 2026 marks the period when the shift to an AI-centered business structure is in full swing, alongside the stable growth of our existing biometric business. Through the merger with Ainute and expansion of group-level synergies, we plan to simultaneously strengthen both growth and profitability, while accelerating the acquisition of future growth engines focused on AI and digital security.”

Article Topics

access control | AI agents | automation | biometrics | financial results | stocks | Xperix