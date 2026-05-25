OneSpan joins EUDI Wallet testing push through WE BUILD and Aptitude

U.S.-based identity security firm OneSpan has joined two European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet consortia, WE BUILD and Aptitude, as part of the Large-Scale Pilot (LSP) program testing the EUDI Wallet infrastructure.

While the WE BUILD consortium is tasked with streamlining business and payment interactions across business-to-business (B2B), business-to-government (B2G), and business-to-consumer (B2C) domains, Aptitude covers a broader range of identity use cases. Led by the French government, the consortium is testing the EUDI Wallet in digital travel credentials (DTCs), payment and mobility.

Both consortia gather more than 100 partners, including EU member states, public entities, and private companies.

OneSpan focuses on digital onboarding, fraud mitigation and workflow management for the financial sector. Its participation in the Large-Scale Pilots will center on two specific capabilities that banks will be required to support under eIDAS 2.0 and the forthcoming Anti-Money Laundering Regulation (AMLR) – customer due diligence (CDD) and strong customer authentication (SCA). Banks and other regulated entities have until the end of 2027 to be ready to accept the EUDI wallet.

On the CDD side, the pilots will test how users can share verified identity data directly from their wallet during onboarding, removing the need for manual document uploads or video verification. For SCA, the focus is on using the EUDI wallet as a possession factor for login and payment authorization in compliance with PSD2 and the upcoming PSD3/PSR framework.

“By participating in the LSPs, we are helping to define the standards and technical toolbox that will govern digital trust in Europe for decades to come,” the company says in an announcement.

The move follows OneSpan’s expansion in Europe with the acquisition of German mobile app security platform Build38, which was spun off from Giesecke+Devrient (G+D).

Build38 develops security technologies for EUDI wallets, healthcare and citizen applications. The deal will improve OneSpan’s App Shielding product by boosting protection against attacks that target smartphones, the firm said in January when the deal was announced.

Article Topics

APTITUDE consortium | digital identity | EU Digital Identity Wallet | identity security | OneSpan | WE BUILD consortium