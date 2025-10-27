iDAKTO integrates e-signatures, joins Aptitude consortium

Digital identity firm iDAKTO, a technology provider for the French national digital ID scheme, is integrating advanced e-signatures into its identity orchestration platform. The e-signature capability will be provided by Ascertia, a part of the InfoCert – Tinexta Group.

iDAKTO explains that introducing e-signatures will allow the company to offer both governments and companies fully compliant digital identity ecosystems, including complete eIDAS-ready ID wallets. Its identity orchestration platform, iDCluster, is used by governments and regulated industries for e-KYC (Know Your Customer) and identity reuse.

The two companies are forming the strategic partnership just as iDAKTO joined Aptitude, a new Large-Scale Pilot (LSPs) led by the French government, which will test the European Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet in use cases such as digital travel credentials (DTCs), payment and mobility. The pilot, fully titled Advanced Project for Trusted Identity Technologies and Unified Digital Ecosystem, gathers more than 110 organizations, including Signicat, SITA and Indicio.

As part of the pilot, iDAKTO will work on technical foundations and standardization to ensure alignment and interoperability across use cases. The company currently supports national programs in Morocco and France, where it acts as a key part to France Identité. It plans to use this experience to create a blueprint for other EU member states, the company says in a release.

“Our end-to-end EUDI Wallet platform spans the full lifecycle –issuing, storage, verification, wallet management, and ecosystem integration – so validated capabilities move into production smoothly,” iDAKTO says in a release.

In collaboration with France Identité, the company has previously developed the Potential Playground, an environment for testing digital ID solutions for partners within Potential, another consortium selected to run Large-Scale Pilots for the EUDI Wallet.

Article Topics

APTITUDE consortium | digital identity | electronic-signature | EU Digital Identity Wallet | iDAKTO | identity orchestration