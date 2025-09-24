FB pixel

iDAKTO CSO explains Morocco’s move to prioritize digital ID after cyberattacks

More ministries, users join national platform to boost resiliency
| Chris Burt
Morocco’s response to a series of cyberattacks earlier this year claimed by an Algerian hacker group includes fast-tracking the adoption of the national digital identity system by government institutions and the public. The ID system includes the “Mon e-ID” mobile app and citizen portal for access to government services, both built by iDAKTO.

The country’s digital identity platform was built through a partnership between Idemia Smart Identity by IN Group, which also supplies the contactless national ID cards, under contract to Morocco’s Digital Development Agency and the DGSN (Direction Générale de la Sûreté Nationale).

Hacker group Jabaroot claimed responsibility for the cyberattacks, which hit the country’s National Social Security Fund (CNSS), Ministry of Justice and National Agency for Land Registry (ANCFCC).

“Cyber attackers go after the weakest link, and identity is often that link,” iDAKTO Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Yann Bouan told Biometric Update in an email. “With Mon e-ID, only the rightful owner can use their identity, making the entire ecosystem stronger, more inclusive, and more resilient.”

Comptroller General of the DGSN’s Directorate of Information and Communication Systems Mouhcine Yejjou told Moroccan publication Media24 that integrating the Mon e-ID app was a key part of the response by several of Morocco’s public agencies and institutions. The Ministries of Justice, Habitat and Youth, the CNSS, DGI (tax authority) and TGR (general treasury) have all adopted the app. Banks and telecoms in the country are following.

Some banks have been able to integrate Mon e-ID in only 48 hours, Bouan says, backed by standards-based technologies and strong support from iDAKTO. The use of international standards makes it easier for public and private institutions to adopt Morocco’s digital ID, he says, with interoperability enabling practical inclusivity.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation and Administration Reform signed onto the pubic service delivery strategy in May.

Yejjou says the system is up to 2.5 million active users, and that it has been used to secure more than 7 million digital identity transactions since April, 2022.

The platform supports authentication through smart card, biometrics, PINs, OTPs and QR codes.

“We use a hybrid model: strong server-side matching for assurance, and native mobile biometrics for convenience,” Bouan explains. “Most importantly, iDAKTO never has access to citizens’ biometric data; privacy is preserved by design.” 1:N server-side matching is used for identity proofing, while native device biometrics perform 1:1 verification.

Morocco hopes that by anchoring trust in a state-controlled, cryptographically strong solution, it can minimize the future cybersecurity risk to its digital government functions and public services.

