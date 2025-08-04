FB pixel

NIST finalizes first full Digital Identity Guidelines update since 2017

Adds passkeys, digital wallets, risk management context, biometrics alternatives
| Stephen Mayhew
Categories Biometric R&D  |  Biometrics News  |  Government Services
NIST finalizes first full Digital Identity Guidelines update since 2017
 

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has finalized the update of its digital identity guidelines to incorporate new technologies including digital wallets and passkeys.

Revision 4 of NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines, SP 800-63-4, is the first completed update since 2017. The guidelines are intended to direct agencies on how to manage risk within the context of digital identity programs.

In addition to advice on how to integrate digital wallets and passkeys, the guidelines also provide new advice on setting context for risk management, measuring continuous evaluation and identity proofing processes, and adds controls to address identity fraud through the use of injection attacks to deliver deepfakes. They also more clearly define roles and types of identity proofing and emphasize the importance of providing alternatives to face biometrics in the process.

“And…for those of you looking for it, since we know you are out there, changes to the password composition and rotation expectations are also included in the document,” write NIST Digital Identity Program Lead for the Applied Cybersecurity Division Ryan Galluzzo, NIST IT Lab Senior Technology Policy Advisor Connie LaSalle and NIST Computer Security Division Project Lead for Applied Cryptography Andrew Regenscheid in a blog post on the changes. “All these changes represent an extensive update from NIST SP 800-63 Revision 3 — drawing heavily from real-world lessons and innovations.”

Electrosoft supported the finalization of NIST’s digital identity guidelines under a contract awarded last October. A draft was published in August for review, when previous versions released since 2022 had already received 4,000 comments from 140 organizations.

NIST is already developing implementation resources to go with the Guidelines, and also exploring setting criteria for machine-readable conformance and creating a Digital Identity Risk Management tool, according to the post.

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

Clash over TSA biometric expansion heats up as privacy bill derailed in senate

In the wake of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation’s abrupt decision to squash consideration of the Traveler…

 

US signs biometric data sharing agreements with Chile and Ecuador, expanding security cooperation

On July 31, the U.S. and Ecuador finalized a bilateral agreement aimed at heightening their cooperation against transnational organized crime…

 

Biometrics enable swap of ‘dumb’ IDs for new formats and digital wallets

Biometrics are the bridge to a new generation of identity documents and digital credentials for a wide range of use…

 

Entrust tells a tale of two CEOs as Biometric Update Podcast talks transition, consistency

Oftentimes, a new CEO at a company means a change of direction, a course correction or a sudden exit for…

 

Startup behind World’s biometric matching software raises $5.5M in seed funding

Taceo, the company behind World’s biometric iris matching software, has closed a $5.5 million seed funding round led by Archetype…

 

Reality Defender expands access to deepfake detection with new API, SDK

Deepfake detection platform Reality Defender has officially launched a public developer API and SDK and is offering a limited free…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Biometric Market Analysis

Most Viewed This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events