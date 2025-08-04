NIST finalizes first full Digital Identity Guidelines update since 2017

The U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology has finalized the update of its digital identity guidelines to incorporate new technologies including digital wallets and passkeys.

Revision 4 of NIST’s Digital Identity Guidelines, SP 800-63-4, is the first completed update since 2017. The guidelines are intended to direct agencies on how to manage risk within the context of digital identity programs.

In addition to advice on how to integrate digital wallets and passkeys, the guidelines also provide new advice on setting context for risk management, measuring continuous evaluation and identity proofing processes, and adds controls to address identity fraud through the use of injection attacks to deliver deepfakes. They also more clearly define roles and types of identity proofing and emphasize the importance of providing alternatives to face biometrics in the process.

“And…for those of you looking for it, since we know you are out there, changes to the password composition and rotation expectations are also included in the document,” write NIST Digital Identity Program Lead for the Applied Cybersecurity Division Ryan Galluzzo, NIST IT Lab Senior Technology Policy Advisor Connie LaSalle and NIST Computer Security Division Project Lead for Applied Cryptography Andrew Regenscheid in a blog post on the changes. “All these changes represent an extensive update from NIST SP 800-63 Revision 3 — drawing heavily from real-world lessons and innovations.”

Electrosoft supported the finalization of NIST’s digital identity guidelines under a contract awarded last October. A draft was published in August for review, when previous versions released since 2022 had already received 4,000 comments from 140 organizations.

NIST is already developing implementation resources to go with the Guidelines, and also exploring setting criteria for machine-readable conformance and creating a Digital Identity Risk Management tool, according to the post.

