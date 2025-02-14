EUDI wallet updates: Izertis joins WE BUILD, Lissi works on IT-Wallet connector

Spanish company Izertis is joining the WE BUILD consortium to participate in the second round of Large Scale Pilots for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet, the continent’s plan to give each citizen a digital ID.

The technology consultancy, which created Spain’s first open-source digital wallet, will work with nearly 200 partners in the consortium, including EU member states and public and private sector organizations. Among them is identity verification firm Youverse which announced joining the WE BUILD wallet ecosystem earlier this week.

While the first round of EU’s Large Scale Pilots (LSPs) for digital identity focused on individuals, the second round will center on the European Business Wallet, which the European Commission imagines as a “cornerstone of doing business” in the EU single market governed by the eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

The WE BUILD consortium (Wallet Ecosystem for Business and payments Use cases on Identification, Legal representation and Data sharing) will pilot 13 key use cases in businesses and payments. It is scheduled to launch in September 2025 and run for 24 months.

The consortium is led by Dutch and Swedish government authorities, including the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and Chamber of Commerce (KVK) and the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket). Thirteen other European business registers are participating in the project.

Their work will focus on representing organizations with a wallet through power of attorney, signatory rights and UBO attestations, allowing more automation, cost reduction and better security, including in areas such as KYC (Know Your Customer). The EUDI Wallets will be tested within B2B (business-to-business), B2G (business-to-government) and B2C (business-to-consumer) scenarios.

In 2023, The European Commission through the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) approved Izertis’ open-source digital wallet which relies on the self-sovereign identity (SSI) model, which allows the user to own their personal data and have full control over it. The Identfy wallet allows users to add national IDs, driving licences, and other credentials and certificates

Lissi to upgrade It-Wallet

Lissi will help connect Italy’s national digital identity wallet to the EUDI Wallet through a new partnership with the Maggioli Group, a company providing software for public administration and businesses. The German digital ID wallet maker will also help over 3,000 Italian municipalities accept and interact with pan-European digital identity wallets.

The Maggioli group is currently working with Italian municipalities to adapt to the new EUDI Wallet standard by expanding their existing Identity and Access Management (IAM) systems.

The firm also manages the country’s national identity systems such as the electronic identity card (CIE) and the public digital identity system SPID. To enable access to SPID to its citizens the Italian government introduced in 2023 the IT-Wallet, a national wallet scheme that is currently separate from the EUDI Wallet program.

Its collaboration with Lissi will focus on supporting the It Wallet enabling in-person and remote interactions with EUDI Wallets for key services.

“Once the IT-Wallet foundation is established, the solution will scale to accommodate all European wallets, ensuring full interoperability across borders,” the company says in a release.

Lissi has been developing the EUDI-Wallet Connector, an application that enables organizations to interact seamlessly with the German EUDI-Wallet and all future certified wallets in Europe. The company focuses on supporting regulated sectors such as banking, insurance and telecommunications as well as public administration.

The digital ID wallet developer is a spin-off from neosfer, an innovation unit of Commerzbank Group.

In December, it qualified for the final phase of the German government competition to create a national European Union Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet prototype organized by the German Federal Agency for Leap Innovation (SPRIND).

