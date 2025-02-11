FB pixel

Youverse joins WE BUILD project to participate in 2nd round of EUDI Wallet pilots

| Joel R. McConvey
Youverse is joining the WE BUILD wallet ecosystem, which is among entities selected by the European Commission (EC) to participate in the second round of large scale pilots for the EU Digital Identity (EUDI) Wallet.

A release from the Portugal-based company says it is “committed to contributing its expertise to this consortium, which aims to enhance business identification, legal representation, and data-sharing capabilities across Europe.” Youverse specializes in decentralized identity credentials and biometric facial authentication.

Pedro Torres, CEO and co-founder at Youverse, says “we believe digital identity is the cornerstone of a thriving digital economy. By participating in the WE BUILD project, we are not only shaping the future of secure transactions but also empowering businesses and individuals to engage with confidence in the digital world.”

According to its website, WE BUILD will pilot 13 key use cases, selected for having a “high level of occurrence and high impact on the digital economy,” which explore automated processes to make digital interactions more efficient, secure and cost-effective, and to demonstrate the advantages of the EUDI Wallet for banking, payments and KYC/KYB regulatory compliance.

The project is led by government authorities from Sweden and the Netherlands, and  has just under 200 participating partners, including EU member states and both public and private sector entities. It is scheduled to launch in September 2025 and run for 24 months.

Having focused its energies during the first phase of the EUDI Wallet project on wallets for individual use, the EC is now shifting its focus to the European Business Wallet, which it imagines as the cornerstone of digital business in an EU Single Market governed by the eIDAS 2.0 regulation.

