Youverse introduces decentralized face biometric authentication platform

A biometric authentication platform giving users control over their data has been developed by Portugal-based Youverse to help preserve consumer privacy.

YouAuth is a passwordless authentication solution based on a zero-knowledge approach to authentication and decentralized control of biometric data across multiple nodes, according to the company announcement. It includes a multi-party computation protocol to provide businesses with assurance that the person authenticated is the same customer they originally enrolled while ensuring that biometrics are not disclosed, including to the relying party or Youverse.

The software uses face biometrics with passive liveness and deepfake detection for resilience against fraud, providing a convenient log-in method.

The company also says YouAuth is the only decentralized biometric authentication product available backed by strong performances in NIST assessments.

Youverse is the rebranding of YooniK, announced in 2023.

“In today’s data-driven world, privacy is paramount. Our vision is to empower individuals to fully control their data while providing businesses with a secure and convenient customer authentication solution,” remarks Pedro Torres, CEO and co-founder of Youverse. “Our zero-knowledge biometric authentication fully detaches the process from the data: businesses control the process and know it is in fact their customer — and not someone with access to their phone — and users control their data and can be sure no one can authenticate them without consent.”

Torres also emphasizes the convenience of YouAuth for businesses of various sizes and industries. The software can be integrated with any platform or device, on-premises or in the cloud, within minutes, according to the announcement.

Article Topics

biometric authentication | biometric liveness detection | biometrics | data privacy | decentralized ID | face biometrics | YooniK | YouAuth | Youverse