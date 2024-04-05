FB pixel

AuthenticID and Anonybit founders demystify privacy-centric biometric authentication

| Chris Burt
AuthenticID and Anonybit founders demystify privacy-centric biometric authentication
 

An epidemic of data breaches has created a situation in which businesses and consumers are simultaneously worried about protecting themselves about fraud, and worried about using and storing sensitive information like biometrics.

Innovations in biometric authentication and the back-end infrastructure that supports it means that these concerns can now be proactively and effectively addressed. AuthenticID Founder and President Blair Cohen and Anonybit Co-founder and CEO Frances Zelazny joined Biometric Update to discuss what those innovations are, and how organizations can take advantage of them to restore consumer confidence in the use of their biometrics with unhackable security.

The webinar, “SecureFaces: A privacy-centric approach to biometric authentication,” explored the different models of biometric authentication available, and the range of ways that decentralized data storage can work and their relative advantages and disadvantages.

The choice of specific technologies has practical implications, not just in terms of accuracy, but also speed and scalability.

Cohen noted that a traditional association of biometric authentication with friction has become obsolete, with matches occurring faster than users are capable of perceiving.

Zelazny pointed out that while the U.S. regulatory landscape is highly fragmented when it comes to biometrics, there is common ground around consent, specificity of use and responsible storage.

A poll of attendees showed that most but not all are already using biometrics.  How they do so, and how technologies for capturing and matching biometrics are combined with technologies for storing and processing data, determines how secure their systems are against both fraud and data breaches.

The webinar is available for on-demand viewing for free with registration.

