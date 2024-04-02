FB pixel

AuthenticID, Anonybit execs share insights on privacy-centric biometric authentication

| Chris Burt
Categories Biometrics News  |  Trade Notes
AuthenticID, Anonybit execs share insights on privacy-centric biometric authentication
 

Businesses continue to struggle to secure sensitive data, and to separate attacks using compromised data from biometric authentication attempts by legitimate users.

AuthenticID Founder and President Blair Cohen and Anonybit Co-founder and CEO Frances Zelazny are joining forces to explore how individuals and businesses can protect themselves in a webinar hosted and moderated this Thursday by Biometric Update.

SecureFaces: A privacy-centric approach to biometric authentication” is free with registration, and will include a breakdown of fraud trends and the best practices that have been shown effective against them. The use of face biometrics in relatively challenging scenarios like onboarding can be made secure without sacrificing user experience, Cohen and Zelazny argue.

The use of a decentralized framework is one of the emerging tools used by savvy organizations to thwart data breaches, and supports anonymization that builds consumer confidence in biometrics. Zelazny and Cohen will discuss the different ways to take advantage of these newer, sophisticated techniques and technologies, and answer audience questions about how to protect their digital assets and customers.

See here for more information and to register.

SecureFaces: A privacy-centric approach to biometric authentication

Related Posts

Article Topics

 |   |   |   |   | 

Latest Biometrics News

 

White House AI policy a ‘seismic policy shift’ for biometrics developers and vendors

The World Privacy Forum (WPF) has logged its first impressions of the White House’s new AI policy, with a focus…

 

Judge allows voice biometrics data privacy lawsuit against Amazon to add plaintiffs

A federal judge has sided with plaintiffs who want to amend their lawsuit against Amazon over alleged violations of Illinois’…

 

World bank says Nigeria on track to meet digital ID registration target

Nigeria is well on course to reach a target of issuing digital ID to 148 million citizens by June 30…

 

PixLab introduces single-frame biometric face authentication to FACEIO platform

PixLab has developed an advanced software model for its FACEIO platform that can authenticate and verify the liveness of face…

 

Limited number of private sector national digital ID providers for Australia

Australia’s government anticipates “5 to 10” private sector digital identity providers, and possibly more later on, participating in the country’s…

 

Latent fingerprint software improvements save police time with higher accuracy

Latent fingerprints are the original raison d’etre for the biometrics industry, but the technology behind their collection and matching is…

Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Continue Reading

Most Read From This Week

Featured Company

Learn More

Biometrics Insight, Opinion

Digital ID In-Depth

Biometrics White Papers

Biometrics Events