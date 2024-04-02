AuthenticID, Anonybit execs share insights on privacy-centric biometric authentication

Businesses continue to struggle to secure sensitive data, and to separate attacks using compromised data from biometric authentication attempts by legitimate users.

AuthenticID Founder and President Blair Cohen and Anonybit Co-founder and CEO Frances Zelazny are joining forces to explore how individuals and businesses can protect themselves in a webinar hosted and moderated this Thursday by Biometric Update.

“SecureFaces: A privacy-centric approach to biometric authentication” is free with registration, and will include a breakdown of fraud trends and the best practices that have been shown effective against them. The use of face biometrics in relatively challenging scenarios like onboarding can be made secure without sacrificing user experience, Cohen and Zelazny argue.

The use of a decentralized framework is one of the emerging tools used by savvy organizations to thwart data breaches, and supports anonymization that builds consumer confidence in biometrics. Zelazny and Cohen will discuss the different ways to take advantage of these newer, sophisticated techniques and technologies, and answer audience questions about how to protect their digital assets and customers.

See here for more information and to register.

Article Topics

Anonybit | AuthenticID | biometric authentication | biometrics | face biometrics | webinar