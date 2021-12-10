YooniK reports face biometrics accuracy gains in latest NIST test

YooniK is reporting leading results for biometric accuracy in the latest round of testing by the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology among companies based in Europe and the Americas.

In the latest Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) 1:1 Verification test update, from November 22, the yoonik-002 algorithm ranked in the top 30 overall in two categories.

The error rate of the YooniK Face biometric algorithm has fallen by up to 50 percent, the company says, in less than a year, resulting in false rejection rates (FRR) below 0.40 percent at a false acceptance rate of 0.00001 percent in the Mugshot Photos and Mugshot Photos 12+ years categories.

YooniK Face is offered under a software-as-a-service (SaaS) subscription business model, with free developer plans available.

The company focuses on a decentralized approach to biometric authentication, according to the announcement.

“At YooniK we’re putting together the next big authentication revolution for a truly frictionless experience: enable anyone, anywhere, to authenticate to any device with any account with a simple look — handsfree and in full privacy,” says Miguel Lourenço, co-founder and CTO of YooniK. “Crafting a top-tier facial matching algorithm has proved to be a major milestone in providing very secure authentication while never having access to user personal identifiable information.”

YooniK joined the Auth0 Marketplace to bring its face biometrics to developers earlier this year.

