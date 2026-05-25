Innovative Technology renews GDPR certification for biometric age assurance systems

Innovative Technology (ITL) has renewed its GDPR certification from the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) for age estimation devices, demonstrating compliance against UK regulations.

A release says the certificate of conformity is valid until April 2028 and covers the company’s full range of solutions, including ICU Lite, MyCheckr and MyCheckr Mini. The biometric age estimation products meet the ACCS 2:2021 Technical Requirements for Data Protection and Privacy approved by the UK Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO).

Dr Andrew O’Brien, head of biometric technology for Innovative Technology, says “GDPR compliance is not only a legal necessity, but also essential for providing clarity around how personal data is used and processed. Meeting the ACCS conformity requirements will give our customers the assurance they need when choosing a compliant age verification solution for their business.”

Renewal of the standard, he says, “demonstrates that the developments we have made over the past two years continue to support market-leading age verification technology, helping protect children, support businesses, and deliver compliance in a clear and transparent way.”

Tony Allen is the chief executive for ACCS. He says the certification body is “delighted that ITL have successfully renewed their certification following a rigorous audit and checking process.”

“We strive for clear and concise age assurance technology in the market and work collaboratively with providers to ensure their solutions comply with laws and regulations,” Allen says. “Well done to ITL on their successful certification renewal.”

Per the release, Innovative Technology’s facial age estimation products use on-device AI for anonymous, instant age assurance without storing personal data, providing a privacy-preserving solution for organizations dealing in age-restricted goods or services.

Article Topics

Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) | age verification | biometric age estimation | biometrics | certification | Innovative Technology | UK GDPR