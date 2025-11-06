Ingenium and Southampton University launch biometric age assurance fellowship

England’s University of Southampton has posted a research opportunity in biometric “age verification,” partnering with Ingenium Biometric Laboratories to recruit a Research Fellow focused on facial age estimation technologies.

Funded by Innovate UK through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP), the position offers a chance to design and implement a software framework for testing biometric age estimation systems. The fellow will work full-time at Ingenium’s biometric lab based in Canterbury, Kent. It is advertised as an opportunity to contribute “cutting-edge biometric research” at the junction of computer science and digital identity.

The successful candidate will be involved with data assembly, software interfacing, test design, statistical analysis, results reporting, planning and managing project activities. The posting reflects growing interest in age estimation as a privacy-preserving alternative to traditional identity checks. They will work under joint supervision from Dr. Chris Allgrove, co-founder and director of Ingenium, and Professor Richard Guest (University of Southampton).

Weekly supervision and quarterly milestone reviews will ensure structured progress, while the fellow will also engage with external stakeholders including funders, academic societies and industry clients associated with Ingenium Biometrics. The fellow will be an “integral member of the Ingenium team,” according to the job post, contributing to the company’s research and development.

Age assurance is a growing market as governments seek to regulate sectors including social media, pornography, artificial intelligence, online gambling and gaming. Biometric Update and Goode Intelligence’s 2025 Online Age Assurance Market Report and Buyer’s Guide delivers insight on the market for online biometric age assurance. Many governments and platforms are seeking scalable, non-invasive age verification tools.

Due to the sensitive nature of biometric research, candidates must pass criminal records and Cabinet Office-defined security checks, including residency requirements. The role is strictly lab-based, with no option for remote or hybrid work. The salary range and details for interested applicants can be found here.

