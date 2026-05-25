Namirial advances EUDI Wallet, remote ID infrastructure with eIDAS 2 compliance

European trust services company Namirial has announced it has completed its full compliance process under eIDAS 2.0.

The company says it is among the first in Europe to reach this milestone. Its eIDAS compliance now spans Italy, Spain and France, allowing the firm to act as a “coordinated and uniform” qualified trust services provider (QTSP) across the continent’s key markets.

The compliance process was completed following the submission of its supplementary compliance report to Italy’s digitalization agency, AgID.

“eIDAS 2 significantly raises the bar for all European QTSPs: Namirial chose to be ready in advance, investing early in certifications, processes, and infrastructures,” says Luigi Enrico Tomasini, the company’s compliance manager.

Among other things, Namirial has obtained certification as a remote identity verification provider (PVID) in France from the French cybersecurity agency ANSSI, adds Tomasini. In November last year, the firm was also certified to ETSI TS 119 461 v2.1.1 for its digital identification platform, Namirial Onboarding.

The company already works with over 10 remote identification partners, which use Namirial’s e-signatures, including Entrust. This enables it to offer an extensive network for certified onboarding to European banks, telcos, regulated entities, public administrations and enterprises, it says.

The company says that its certified workflows now cover the full spectrum of remote identification methods currently available, including document verification combined with NFC reading and facial biometrics and integration with enhanced eID qualifying for High Level of Assurance under eIDAS.

“Particularly noteworthy is the certification of the workflow based on the EUDI Wallet and Namirial Wallet, fully automated and based on the presentation of the digital identity attestation (PID) through the OID4VP protocol,” the company says. “The framework is completed by the real-time remote video operator flow and the de visu verification flow, both covered by their own Conformity Assessment Report issued by an accredited Conformity Assessment Body (CAB).”

Namirial has also obtained the Conformity Assessment Report (CAR) for its remote qualified signature creation device management service (rQSCD).

Article Topics

certification | digital ID | eIDAS | EU Digital Identity Wallet | Namirial | Qualified Trust Service Provider (QTSP)